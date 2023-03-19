More than 4 000 tyres seized across the Cape ahead of national shutdown

Cape Town - More than 4 000 tyres that were suspected to be used during Monday's national shutdown were seized across the City at the weekend. According to Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC, Reagen Allen, within 72 hours law enforcement officers confiscated 4 041 tyres in different communities.

“These are tyres that would have been burned on the roads and obstruct our roads. “Removing them prevents clean-up and damage expenses for the City and province,” he said. Allen was speaking at the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints) meeting on Sunday, where the media was briefed on the state of readiness of the integrated law enforcement agencies as well as safety and security measures.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, said: “As part of the ProvJoints operational plan, police officials on foot, horseback, in vehicles and motorbikes with air support at strategic positions are on hand to respond promptly and accordingly to incidents of lawlessness. The deployments will be enhanced utilising the integrated CCTV camera systems as well as other cutting edge technology.” The EFF called for the national shutdown on March 20 to demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation, an end to rolling blackouts, along with other service delivery issues. On Friday the City was granted an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, intimidation and disruption as part of the protest.

Safety and security Mayco Member JP Smith said under the court interdict, even the placement of tyres could be considered incitement. “Any person found to be transporting and ‘dumping’ such tyres is considered to be in contempt of court and must be arrested. “Any vehicle used in the transport of such tyres will be considered used in such commission of the crime and will be likewise impounded.”