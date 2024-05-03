About 600 000 students are unable to receive their graduation certificates after having completed their studies because they owe more than R5.8 billion in fees to the country’s universities. This was revealed by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande when he responded to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Vuyani Pambo.

Pambo wrote to Nzimande asking for the latest breakdown of the number of students who owed university fees and could not graduate or receive their certificates. Nzimande’s responses showed that at least 19 universities had indicated that they were owed fees by students while six others had yet to respond to questions. He said Wits was owed a whopping R3 503 849 692 in fees by a total of 55 199 students.

“Included in the balances above are amounts owed by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme where the close out process has not been finalised.” Nzimande said Wits had a total of 4 557 students who were unable to graduate and receive graduation certificates with a total debt value of R298 744 877.61 as at March. “The university has a principle and practice to allow the students who are solely NSFAS-funded to graduate, which is a practice that has been done in good faith with an understanding that NSFAS will settle the debt upon the finalisation of the respective closeout reports.”

The University of Venda is owed R623m by 21 896 students. “All eligible students will graduate, and the number is 2 157. Of the 2 157 graduates, 1 402 (65%) will receive their certificates as their accounts have been fully settled, or they are NSFAS beneficiaries. “The 546 NSFAS beneficiaries will receive their certificates on the strength of expected payment from NSFAS,” Nzimande said in his response.

He said 39 974 students owed the University of the Free State R850 594 791 as at April. “This include tuition and other fees payable relating to prior years, as well as 2024.” The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University was owed R553m by 9 583 students.

The university, Nzimande said, allowed students to graduate even if they had outstanding balances. “A total number of 3 870 are still withheld,” he said. According to Nzimande, a total of 5 213 students owe the Sol Plaatjie University a total of R151 733 467.11.

“Sol Plaatje University does not withhold qualification/graduation certificates where graduates have outstanding fees.” UCT is owed R128 319 163 in fees by 2 717 students. Nzimande’s response showed that the university’s 332 students would not graduate or receive certificates while owing but would get a letter of completion.

UWC is owed R35.2m by 1 283 students. Cape Peninsula University of Technology did not state how much it was owed by the 35 819 registered students. Similarly, Stellenbosch University did not state the amount it was owed in fees by its 9 615 students. The University of Pretoria is owed R2.8 million by 60 043 students.

The breakdown of students owing monies at other universities that did not state debts: Tshwane University is owed fees by 63 829 students.

Nelson Mandela University 40 839.

North West University 56 627.

University of Zululand 22 980.

University of Johannesburg 33 333.

University of Mpumalanga 4 397.

University of KwaZulu-Natal 4760. Durban University of Technology 12 240. The following universities did not respond when asked about student debt: Central University of Technology, Mangosuthu University of Technology, Rhodes University, University of Limpopo, and the University of Fort Hare and Unisa. Nzimande’s response showed that some of the universities do not allow students to graduate and/or receive their certificates if they owed fees.