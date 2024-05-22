More victims expected in child pornography case

The NPA says more victims and witnesses are expected to be identified after the full forensic analysis of evidence from the cellphone of alleged child groomer and child pornography distributor Shannon Manuel. The Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court this week denied Manuel’s bail bid after finding that his own two children needed protection against him as he is charged with child grooming, illegal possession of child pornography, illegal distribution of child pornography and unlawful manufacture of child pornography.

Manuel, 32, was arrested on January 19 after police received a tip-off from US Homeland Security about him allegedly being part of an international syndicate which groomed, manufactured and distributed child pornography. He was identified as a user of a social media platform in which he accessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) images. Preliminary forensic investigation indicates he amassed a collection of 115 000 images and 20 000 videos of child pornography between April 2021, and January 2024, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

There were over 300 000 chat groups on the social media group, of which 35 were actively manufacturing and distributing child pornography. “Out of the operation, 27 targets in the country were identified and four targets in the Western Cape were all arrested and have appeared before courts,” Ntabazalila said. In his bail application, Manuel told the court he was a breadwinner who supported his wife, two minor children, his father and sister. He feared losing his employment if his incarceration continued.

Senior State advocate Evadne Kortje said that preliminary forensic analysis showed Manuel transformed from an ardent child porn collector to a child porn creator. Kortje called investigating officers who testified that they have identified two minor victims, aged 12 and 14 years, from the Goodwood and Milnerton area so far. Two other victims have not been identified yet. The case was postponed to June 27 for further investigation.