More workplace inspections in Western Cape as Covid-10 cases rise

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – As businesses continue working to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at their workplaces, more and more employees are testing positive. The Western Cape has more than 6000 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far and the Department of Employment and Labour said it was gearing up for more inspections. Blue Ribbon Bakery in Salt River’s mother company, Premier Group, confirmed it had 40 positive cases. Calls this week grew for the factory to shut down. Its marketing and strategy executive, Siobhan O’Sullivan, said a total of 492 employees had been placed in self-isolation. O’Sullivan said 392 employees had been sent for testing with a doctor’s reference to ensure quick access to the laboratories.

“No new positive results were received in the past 24 hours and 44 negative results were received,” O’Sullivan said.

A Cape Herb and Spice employee said they’d had two more positive cases since last week.

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said the case number was growing.

Responding to questions, Cape Herb and Spice said 10 employees have tested positive out of a total of the 632 employees at the factory.

“As soon as an employee displays any symptoms or is referred for testing at a private facility (at the company's cost), they are sent home to self-isolate.

"If they test positive, they are requested to self-isolate for at least another 14 days until they receive medical clearance to return to work. In addition, all employees identified via contact tracing are instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

"We have been continually improving our communication with employees and are providing daily updates and regular management sessions with all teams,” they said.

At a Rhodes Food Group (RFG) factory in Tulbagh, they have recorded a total of nine positive cases among their staff. RFG chief executive Bruce Henderson said they temporarily shut operations down on Friday for a deep-clean by an independent third party. Operations resumed yesterday.

Cape Times