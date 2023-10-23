Mossel Bay employees rescued from burst river bank

Eighty-three employees of a Mossel Bay business were rescued after becoming stranded when a roadway was blocked due to flooding at the Geelbek Vlei River. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty skipper JC Roos said their Mossel Bay crew were activated after a request for assistance concerning the employees on Saturday soon after 4pm.

“A secondary exit had been investigated by the large group of employees of the local business, attempting to go home from a day at work, but that roadway had also been cut off by flooding,” said Roos. The South African Weather Service had issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the area. NSRI, together with the Western Cape Government Health EMS and Eden Lifesaving used a pencil duck rescue craft, a rescue vehicle and NSRI volunteers’ personal vehicles to reach the employees.

The Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services together with the police used the police boat to respond to the scene. “Eighty-three adults, males and females, secured into life-jackets, without incident were ferried across the river in relays, aboard the four rescue craft, where they were able to then take their arranged transport to their homes,” said Roos. The NSRI commended the swift response and cooperation between services.