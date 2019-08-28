Mossel Bay parents and residents picket outside the newly constructed Diaz Primary School, demanding provision be made to accommodate 60 Grade R pupils. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Parents of more than 40 pupils at Diaz Primary School in D’Almeida, Mossel Bay, picketed outside the gates of the newly constructed school. This after they were informed by the school governing body (SGB) that the new building would not be big enough to accommodate 60 Grade R pupils.

The new school’s doors were to be officially opened on Monday, but parents blocked the entrance, voicing their dismay that the 60 pupils would need to find other schools. They also protested that two teachers would potentially lose their jobs.

SGB chairperson Geoffrey Gordon said the picketing was peaceful.

“There were about 40 or 50 parents at the new school and it was a peaceful picket with the intention to make the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) meet with them.

“The district officials did come through and met with us as the SGB, and it was agreed that two mobile classrooms would be moved to the new school,” said Gordon.

Gordon said the SGB would hold another meeting with all the parents tomorrow to discuss how they would work with the WCED.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “Officials met with the SGB late yesterday (Monday) afternoon. An agreement was reached that the WCED would assist the school in moving two of the currently utilised mobile classrooms.

‘‘It was also agreed that the school would have to continue the ‘three-stream model’ of three classes in each grade in 2020. ‘Pre-Grade R does not fall within our current mandate.

“The new school has not been planned to accommodate pre-GradeR as communicated previously.”

Community leader David Kamfer said the parents, as well as D’Almeida residents who supported them, had showed that through unity, they could bring change.

Kamfer said that poor working-class communities had little choice but to resort to picketing when those in authority refused to come to the table.

Diaz Primary principal Wesley Moodien said: “I have to commend the parents that came out to support us and in such a peaceful and respectable manner.

“The matter has now been resolved and we are looking at how to move the mobile classrooms to the new schools as soon as possible.

“We are just happy that our pupils and our teachers are now safe and we can now look forward to moving over to the new school next month.”

Moodien said in the interim the two Grade R classes would be accommodated in the school hall until the mobile classrooms arrived.