Cape Town – Pupils of Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay are receiving trauma counselling following the violent deaths of two pupils.
A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by three fellow pupils yesterday, while a 17-year-old was killed after being hit on the head by robbers at the weekend.
School principal Ivan Kronenberg told the SABC on Tuesday: “We will have counselling sessions for learners as well as educators. On Thursday, we'll have a memorial service for both learners.
"The situation is still volatile. We have reinforced our security at the school. There will be guards on the premises, but also we'll have continuous surveillance on school premises for the next two weeks.”
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said three suspects – ranging from Grade 10 to 12 – were arrested last night in connection with the stabbing