Mossel Bay pupils receiving counselling after duo's violent deaths









File picture: Flickr.com Cape Town – Pupils of Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay are receiving trauma counselling following the violent deaths of two pupils. A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by three fellow pupils yesterday, while a 17-year-old was killed after being hit on the head by robbers at the weekend. School principal Ivan Kronenberg told the SABC on Tuesday: “We will have counselling sessions for learners as well as educators. On Thursday, we'll have a memorial service for both learners. "The situation is still volatile. We have reinforced our security at the school. There will be guards on the premises, but also we'll have continuous surveillance on school premises for the next two weeks.” Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said three suspects – ranging from Grade 10 to 12 – were arrested last night in connection with the stabbing

"The victim was taken to hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. He sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body," Pojie said.

In August, three pupils were stabbed at the Indwe Secondary School in Mossel Bay on successive days.

On August 21, a 19-year-old pupil was stabbed in the back by a pupil of a similar age off the school premises. The accused was arrested.

The following morning a group of pupils allegedly brought a bag full of weapons to the school, the Mossel Bay Advertiser reported.

They had waited for another group of pupils to finish writing a test before allegedly stabbing two of them. When a teacher tried to intervene, she was allegedly ssaulted by the pupils.

It was also reported that some of the perpetrators were not from Indwe but attended other schools in the area. Five people were arrested over the incident.

Cape Times