Most Eastern Cape roads open following bursts of snow

Motorists in the Eastern Cape have been advised to practise caution on slippery roads, despite snowfalls slowing down. The Barkly R58 Pass, between Barkly East and Elliot, was the only road which still remained closed on Tuesday due to dangerous driving conditions.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said the Loodsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg was open with no snowfalls. The Wadpadsberg Pass between Graaff Reinette and Cradock was also open with no snowfalls, along with the N6 Penhoek Pass between Queenstown and Jamestown, and the R67 Nico Malan Pass between Fort Beaufort and Queenstown. “Motorists are still urged to be very cautious when using those passes that are opened due to the slippery road surface,” the department said.

The SA Weather Service advised that cold conditions were still expected across the province. According to the service, in the western half of the Eastern Cape, residents could expect “very cold in places over northern interior with morning frost, otherwise fine and cold, but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming light south westerly in the afternoon”. For the the eastern half of the province, the weather service added: “Partly cloudy in places along the coast at first, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold with morning frost in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.”