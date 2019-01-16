The gang’s VW Polo hit a security bakkie. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Three of the most wanted crowbar burglars are behind bars after they crashed their vehicle during a chase with police and security companies in Table View. According to a source, the unrepentant burglars allegedly bragged about which houses they had hit and where their next stealing spree would be while cops were throwing them into the holding cells.

The source says at about 11am on Monday, the three men, driving a white VW Polo, broke into a house in Flamingo Vlei.

“They used a crowbar to break open the front door and stole various things like a TV and jewellery worth about R15 000,” says the source.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says at 10.45am Table View Police received information that a vehicle used in housebreakings was driving in Blaauwberg Road towards the West Coast Road.

“A search started with armed response and police on the lookout for a vehicle fitting the description provided,” says Rwexana.

“A few moments later, the vehicle with three occupants was observed and communication between the role players continued. The vehicle drove into a security vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest but was immediately stopped.

“The vehicle was approached with caution and the occupants were instructed to exit the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and officers discovered a flat-screen TV, other electronic devices and jewellery inside the vehicle. The registration number of the vehicle did not match the license disc.”

The source says the suspects told cops that they had broken into a home in Kuils River earlier on Monday morning and had planned to hit two more houses in Table View.

“They told us they first went to Kuils River and slat (hit) that house and then they came to Flamingo Vlei. They are so arrogant they were even talking about their plans to come back to another house in Flamingo Vlei and Parklands. These guys are wanted for break-ins all over. There are cases in Parow, Boston and Bellville.”

Rwexana confirmed the Kuils River burglary: “From footage at his home address, it was the same vehicle.

“A short while later, the property found inside the vehicle was linked to a house break-in which had occurred in Flamingo Vlei on the same day. The vehicle has also been linked to burglaries in the Bellville area.

“The three suspects, aged in their early twenties, were taken to Table View Police Station and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court after being charged.”

Daily Voice