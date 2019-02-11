Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – Two sisters, one aged four, the other one month, are in the care of social workers after they witnessed their mother being murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, in Lwandle, Strand, at the weekend. A resident in the area, Mavis Mbike, said that on Saturday night she heard gut-wrenching screams coming from nearby.

She said that when she looked out of the window she saw her neighbour, a 30-year-old man, walking away from his house, drenched in blood and carrying something she said resembled an axe.

Mbike said that when she looked more closely, she saw the man’s girlfriend. Her left leg had been dismembered.

Mbike said she and three others called the police and followed the man, who was arrested.

She lived for only a few minutes before she died, with her four-year-old daughter next to her, Mbike said.

The man was identified by police as the deceased’s boyfriend. He was expected to appear in court today.

Another neighbour, Daeen Coutts, said the couple had lived in the shack for about two months, although they had lived in the area for about eight months before that.

Coutts said they mostly kept to themselves. On the night she was murdered, he heard the couple arguing, before she ran off and her boyfriend chased her.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A preliminary investigation was conducted and police arrested the boyfriend of the deceased, who is the father of the children. Police were alerted to the incident by a vigilant community member.

“Upon their arrival, they found the deceased with her left leg chopped off and an open wound on the left leg. In the house where this gruesome killing occurred there were two children, a one-month-old girl and four-year old-girl, alone with the body,” Rwexana said.

Cape Times