'Mother Teresa of Lavender Hill' feeding hundreds of needy children

Cape Town – Fondly known as the Mother Teresa of Lavender Hill, Charmaine Josephs yesterday served 500 needy children a hearty meal. Many children on the Cape Flats did not celebrate Easter with food, but yesterday they each got a warm plate of rice and beef curry, and walked home with party packs filled with Easter eggs, chips and sweets. Josephs shares her Lavender Hill home with her grandson and two foster children, and runs a community soup kitchen. With any ingredients she manages to get, she makes porridge, samp and bean soup and serves the children in her neighbourhood. The children are also being taught lessons on social distancing and hygiene.

Josephs said her passion for children began a decade ago.

On Tuesdays the children are served oats, and on Thursdays, a full meal.

“Now that we are in lockdown and I am at home, I can spend more time with the children.

"We can spend so much time talking and thanking God. I can make them a plate of warm food on Thursdays,” she said.

Josephs said she always reminds the children to be grateful for the people who take care of them.

“I always tell the children that I didn’t have people looking after me when I was a child. Because I never had a mommy to look after me and I never had a daddy, you must be grateful for the people that care for you. There are even people who buy school clothes for the children.

“I am getting more children. They can bring them and I will make food for the children. I’m not a registered NPO or NGO, I’m doing it from the bottom of my heart for the children. It’s my passion,” Josephs said.

She can be contacted on the following number: 071 722 5541.

Cape Times