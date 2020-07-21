Mother trying to cope after daughter, 8, is electrocuted by illegal connection

Cape Town – The mother of 8-year-old Chante Matthews, who was electrocuted after stepping on an illegally connected electrical wire at the weekend, says she doesn’t know how she will be able to bury her little girl. Chante’s mother, Abigail, from Grabouw, said the death was unexpected and nothing could describe the pain that she was feeling. “I am not handling it well at all, she was my little baby. We are not sleeping well. Yesterday I had a panic attack when I heard the news,” Matthews said. The family was now trying to plan the funeral. “She grew up with her grandmother and grandfather and they are also not handling it well. Her grandfather went to work this morning but he was sent back because the boss could see he was not okay.

“We are not getting any assistance and we are now trying to find out how much the funeral will cost,” she said.

Ward councillor, Unathi Sipunzi, said they had been trying to get the issue of illegal and unsafe electrical connections resolved for years. This is not the first time a child dies because of these connections.

“Three years ago an 11-year-old was killed by illegal connections. This is something that we have been trying to resolve for years now and hope that we get a resolution soon.”

Eskom said Chante’s sister suffered minor burns when she tried to assist her.

Provincial distribution manager Alwie Lester said they were saddened by the incident.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family. A full investigation has been launched into the incident. I am deeply saddened by the passing of this child whose future has been so tragically taken from her.”

Eskom said six people had been killed in the past year as a result of illegal connections.

“Hillside Hostels in Grabouw is an active electrification project initiated by the local municipality, whereby 384 connections will be made.

“The electrification project is scheduled to start in September 2020 over a phased period.

“While the electrification of Hillside Hostels will reduce illegal connections in the immediate area, it will never eliminate the risk of such connections.”

Cape Times