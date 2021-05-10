Mother’s Day stabbing death rocks Lambert’s Bay

Cape Town - A Lambert’s Bay mother has been stabbed to death in a suspected domestic dispute, which left residents reeling in shock on Mother's Day.

Police said a suspect was arrested. “This office can confirm that a suspect in his 30s was arrested, after he stabbed his 28-year-old girlfriend to death in Lang Street, Lambert's Bay, during an apparent domestic dispute yesterday afternoon. Once charged, he is expected to appear in Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder,” police spokesperson Andrè Traut said.

Community worker Beverly Schalk Leone said drugs were at the centre of recent killings in the area.

“No one expected this, they have four kids together. It has been a long time since something like this has happened in our community. On Thursday, a young man was also killed … Police must do their work, when last has there been a raid in our area to reinstil that fear of police? They need to show they are in charge of the town, because now everything is just going with the flow,” she said.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation said the incident shone the spotlight on gender-based violence (GBV).

“This senseless murder, once again, lets the spotlight fall on GBV in our communities. We ask God to comfort the family. We pray that justice will prevail,” the organisation's director Billy J Claasen said.

Makgobistad police in the North West, are also investigating murder and inquest dockets following an incident in Disaneng Village in the early hours of Friday morning, where a 45-year-old allegedly shot and killed his 39-year-old girlfriend in a neighbour's yard.

“The girlfriend's children, from a previous relationship, ran to the neighbour for help.” Potchefstroom police said in a statement.

“The neighbour was opening the door, when she saw the boyfriend pointing his firearm at his girlfriend. The neighbour tried to intervene and pleaded with the boyfriend not to shoot his girlfriend. However, he allegedly went ahead and fired several shots, leading to the death of the girlfriend, whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later certified dead at the scene, by Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics.”

The boyfriend's body was found with a bullet wound in the head a few hours later.

Police said no foul play was suspected and investigation into the matter continues.

[email protected]

Cape Times