Motion dispatches DA’s Ekurhuleni mayor Campbell

Cape Town - On the eve of its much-anticipated federal congress to elect a new leadership, the DA suffered a blow with the removal of its Ekurhuleni mayor, Tania Campbell, through a motion of no confidence on Thursday. The EFF-ANC-led motion was passed with 126 votes to 91.

The IEC in Ekurhuleni was preparing ballots for the election of a new mayor. It is expected that councillors will begin to cast their ballots in due course for the next mayor. In a statement, the DA in Gauteng said: “Whether from government, fighting for service delivery against a politicised civil service, or from the opposition benches in Council, fighting for the residents of Ekurhuleni, the DA’s commitment to getting the City of Ekurhuleni back on track will not flag.” The status quo was expected to be the order of the day, with no major changes to be made when the DA holds its Federal Congress to elect leaders over the weekend.

The federal congress will start on Saturday at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand and conclude on Sunday. Delegates will elect members to lead the party, and alongside federal congress, the members of the federal council will vote for the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of Federal Council, as well as the federal finance chairperson. More than 2 000 delegates are expected to attend. The party said preparations for the federal congress were proceeding smoothly on Thursday.

“It is all systems go, and we are convinced this will be our most historic Federal Congress yet. This year’s theme is all about building a better future with a strong DA at the helm,” the party said. DA leader John Steenhuisen is set to go up against former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for the position of party leader. Steenhuisen has called on delegates to elect him for a second term, saying the party was more “coherent and disciplined” than it was before under his helm.

“Many of you will recall the tumult our party went through only a few years ago. At the time, it seemed that you could not open a single newspaper, website or listen to any radio station without hearing a negative story about the DA. Discipline had collapsed after our leader walked out on us... All it takes for us to go back to the dark days of 2019 is for us to forget our sense of purpose and unity...,“ he said. Phalatse said if elected, she would ensure that the party could be trusted.