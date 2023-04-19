Motion of no confidence against Kannaland municipal boss withdrawn

Cape Town - A motion of confidence brought by the ANC against Kannaland Municipal Manager Morné Hoogbaard over allegations of corruption and maladministration was withdrawn on Tuesday. The motion follows a Section 106 report by Local Government MEC Anton Bredell, implicating Hoogbaard in serious allegations of corruption in the municipality.

It was not adopted by council and was withdrawn. ANC Kannaland spokesperson Elvis Ntlebi said Hoogbaard has a long history of allegations of “shady dealings”. “He is currently appearing in the regional court on charges of R338 million corruption, fraud and theft.

“Kannaland’s executive mayor Jeffrey Donson refuses to hold Hoogbaard accountable for his corrupt conduct as outlined in the Section 106 Report. The Section 106 Report recommends that Hoogbaard must be criminally charged, and further recommends internal disciplinary action against Hoogbaard and other senior officials at Kannaland Municipality,” Ntlebi said. Hoogbaard refuted the allegations levelled against him.

“First it was Donson the rapist, now it’s Hoogbaard the corrupt one. Ask them to show you the proof. Ask them what they have done in Kannaland for the past eight years, why were there houses not built and why is service delivery lacking and not up to standard,” he said.

The Kannaland municipality in a statement said they have noted the Section 106 investigation report issued by the provincial department. “The minister has received such a report on the 7th of December 2022 and sent it to us on the 13th of December 2022. Informing us that the report has also been forwarded to the Hawks and the NPA. “This has been done without giving the municipality an opportunity to respond... We will continue to engage on the report as we all need to get to the bottom of this... It is council’s intention to speed up service delivery where we are lacking and not to get side-tracked by petty politics,” the municipality said.