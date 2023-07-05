Motor Industry Staff Association urges members to snub Cosatu’s nationwide strike

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has discouraged its members from joining the Cosatu-affiliated nationwide strike, set for Thursday. It says the “no work no pay” rule will apply.

Cosatu, which boasts more than one million members across the country, is expected to protest against a number of socio-economic issues hurting workers. They are also calling for the speedy implementation of the Zondo commission’s recommendations against state capture. According to MISA, while it shared the demands with Cosatu, it did not believe a strike would help.