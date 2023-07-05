Motor Industry Staff Association urges members to snub Cosatu’s nationwide strike

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) has discouraged its members from joining the Cosatu-affiliated nationwide strike, set for Thursday.
It says the “no work no pay” rule will apply.
Cosatu, which boasts more than one million members across the country, is expected to protest against a number of socio-economic issues hurting workers.
They are also calling for the speedy implementation of the Zondo commission’s recommendations against state capture.
According to MISA, while it shared the demands with Cosatu, it did not believe a strike would help.
MISA operation chief executive Martlé Keyter, said: “In the retail motor industry, our members feel the devastation of the consumer in their pockets. Vehicle sales are declining. Clients without vehicle service plans will rather wait before they service a vehicle or replace tyres. This has a direct impact on the job security of our members. It is only those workers who embark on the strike and sacrifice the day's pay, that will suffer. The rule of no work, no pay, will apply. The broader public will be inconvenienced and irritated, but the strike will have no impact on the government. MISA believes we must bring solutions to the table and participate in the changes we want to see.”
Cape Times