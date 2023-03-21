Motor vehicle examiners arrested for fraud in George

Cape Town - The Hawks have arrested two motor vehicle examiners at a private Vehicle Testing Station (VTS) in George for alleged fraudulent activities, including issuing Certificates of Roadworthiness (CRWs) for unroadworthy vehicles – with vehicles often not appearing at the VTS before the issuing of a CRW. The Hawks were supported by the Department of Transport and Public Works’ Transport Administration and Licensing Directorate.

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “Unscrupulous and criminal officials or private sector testing station operators who make themselves guilty of fraud or corruption in this space must know that they endanger the lives of children, families and all road users when they allow unroadworthy vehicles and unqualified drivers onto our roads. “Failed or worn brakes on a bus, truck, minibus or any vehicle for that matter could lead to a catastrophic crash with multiple fatalities. Perpetrators must know that we show zero tolerance for these crimes and we trust that the National Prosecuting Authority will act swiftly to ensure successful prosecutions,” said Mackenzie. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said the accused’s court appearance was postponed to Friday.