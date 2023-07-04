Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hijacked in Thornton

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured following a hijacking along Forest Drive Extension in Thornton on Monday evening. It is believed the man was on his motorbike when a vehicle bumped into him and took off with his motorbike.

ER24 said when its paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 6pm, they found the man lying on the pavement surrounded by bystanders and neighbourhood watch members. “Upon further assessment, it was found that the man had sustained a broken ankle. “He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care.

“It is understood that the man was on his motorbike when a vehicle bumped into him and took off with his motorbike. “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene,” ER24 said. Meanwhile, last week, members of the police flying squad were patrolling the N1 when they noticed a Renault vehicle that was hijacked in Parow.

The officers called for back-up and a high-speed chase ensued. “The vehicle was chased from Bellville and ended up in Freedom Farm informal settlement near Delft. “The suspects started shooting at the members, who returned fire.

“The suspects disembarked the vehicle and ran in between the shacks when one of them dropped his firearm. “The four suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought. “A 9mm Beretta pistol with eight rounds and one cartridge stuck in the firearm were retrieved.