Cape Town – Western Cape traffic officials have arrested a total of 43 drunk drivers at roadblocks on provincial roads at the weekend. The highest blood alcohol reading recorded was in Laingsburg, where the driver was found to have been four times over the legal limit. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said eight other arrests were made, the SABC reported.

The highest speed was also recorded in Laingsburg, where the driver was caught travelling at 149km/h in a 120km/h zone. Another motorist was caught at Worcester doing 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.

According to Africa, a suspect was arrested in Caledon for being in possession of abalone valued at R800 000.

Other arrests include those for overloading a vehicle; aiding and abetting; obstructing the ends of justice; false documentation; and reckless and negligent driving.

A pedestrian was also arrested by law enforcement officials in George for being under the influence.

