Motorist commits suicide on Chapman's Peak, woman falls on Lion's Head









Chapman's Peak Drive File picture: Xinhua/Chen Cheng

Cape Town – A man is alleged to have taken his life by driving off the road at an outlook point on Chapman's Peak Drive in Hout Bay. Early on Sunday night Western Cape Search and Rescue teams were still battling to retrieve the man's body along the M6 route.

It's believed the incident took place around 2.33pm on Sunday. The body had been spotted by a helicopter around 3.51pm.





City of Cape Town Traffic spokespereson Maxine Bezuidenhout said last night: "Suicide is confirmed. Alleged adult male drove over the cliff of Chapman's Peak. Currently only one lane closed on Chapman's Peak."





Aside from several unsubstantiated reports doing the rounds, Western Cape Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said earlier n o witness had come forward yet to confirm the incident.





Marais said: "A person has been seen from the Skymed 1 helicopter somewhere below the viewpoint on Chapman's Peak Road. We have various operatives converging to investigate and assist.



"The person is lying on a ledge in a dangerous position. Strong wind is preventing Skymed from operating safely under the circumstances. Technical teams will be deployed shortly," said Marais.





"We are engaged in a operation near Chapman's Peak with the NSRI at present."





Marais said they would have to try to haul up the body with ropes in an inaccessible area.





Earlier on Sunday, a 21-year-old female sustained injuries near the second ladder on Lion's Head after plummeting down.





