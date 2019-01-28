Photo: Supplied / City's Traffic Service

Cape Town – A 27-year-old Nyanga resident wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on two other drunk driving charges was arrested for driving under the influence for a third time. This was one of 124 arrests made by the City’s Traffic and Metro Police departments, the City said on Monday. The suspect was arrested during an operation focusing on drunk driving and illegal street racing in the Manenberg area.

"That this man had the gall to disrespect the law so blatantly by missing his court dates and then just continuing his bad behaviour is not really a surprise," said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

"It’s symptomatic of an issue in this city and the country as a whole that no amount of enforcement will curb, unless there are meaningful consequences. There is no point in making arrests if the system doesn’t hold up further along the criminal justice line.

"We encourage motorists to take responsibility for their actions. There are serious consequences to drunk driving. It could cost your own life or the lives of others and that is something that no one wants to have to live with."

In yet another example of what appears to have become a trend, the Drink Driving Awareness/Random Breath Testing Unit arrested a taxi driver on Monday morning who was ferrying 17 passengers in Airport Industria. He was just more than four times over the legal breath alcohol limit.

The City’s Traffic Service has arrested numerous public transport operators in recent weeks who were carrying full loads while under the influence of alcohol.

Elsewhere, the Traffic Service arrested 102 suspects on a number of charges including drunk driving, riotous behaviour and reckless and negligent driving. Officers also issued 938 fines for various transgressions.

"There has been so much talk and debate in this past week about illegal street racing after the very serious incident on the N1. Yet, our staff continue making arrests for the very same things.

"Motorists should know that the City will not tolerate illegal driving and that we will intensify our efforts to bring those selfish and irresponsible drivers to book," said Smith.

For their part, the City’s Metro Police Department made 21 arrests for offences that included possession of stolen property, breaking and entering and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Officers also issued 179 traffic fines and 49 by-law notices and assisted four motorists who became stranded along the R300 and N2 highways.

"Although the N2 and R300 are monitored on a 24/7 basis, they remain high-risk roads and motorists should be vigilant while travelling on these routes.

"While vehicle breakdowns can and do happen, we would also like to remind the public to ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound and that they have enough petrol to get to their destination," said Smith.

Cape Times