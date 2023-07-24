Motorist ‘fortunate’ to be alive after kidnapping

The Harare Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Khayelitsha has decried the spate of hijackings in the area, saying the motorist who was found severely assaulted and tied in the boot of his hijacked VW Polo in Kuyasa, was fortunate. In some instances you hear a body was found dumped somewhere, says the CPF.

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk about 20 minutes later the same vehicle was reported to have been used to commit a crime. “Information reveals that at about 7.50pm (on Thursday) the suspects used the hijacked vehicle and committed a house robbery at a premises in Makhaza where they took three plasma televisions, cellular telephones and a white Toyota Yaris with registration number CA288 168. Members from Harare Carjacking Team followed up on the tracker location which led them to Enkanini,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk. He said when the officers arrived in that community they found the alleged perpetrators who tried to flee. However the members chased them down and managed to arrest two suspects.

Both vehicles, cellular telephones, three plasma televisions as well as an unlicensed firearm were recovered. “Members also found the complainant who had been assaulted by the suspects, tied up and put in the boot of the VW Polo,” said Van Wyk. The complainant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for head injuries he sustained.

According to the Harare Community Police Forum (CPF) , hijacking related crimes continue to be a headache in the area. CPF chairperson and activist Funeka Soldaat said: “There is a surge in hijackings and other crimes here in Harare. That is why we still appear in the top crime stations in the country. This is a problem that the local police cannot fight alone. “We need more boots on the ground. We are grateful to hear that the victim was found alive. In some instances you hear a body was found dumped somewhere.” Meanwhile Kleinvlei police are investigating the murder of one person and six attempted murder cases after a shooting incident at about 12.20pm on Friday in Forest Drive, Eersterivier.

The motive is suspected to be gang-related. According to police the persons wounded were aged between 18 and 35. “They were all taken to hospitals for medical treatment where one of the victims died due to injuries sustained. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. No arrest yet, investigation continues.”