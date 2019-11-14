Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town Metro Police

Cape Town – A nervous motorist who didn't have a driving licence has been arrested after drugs valued at R22 000 were found hidden in a secret compartment in the undercarriage of a VW Polo in Gordon's Bay.

"Last night, K9 Xena sniffed out drugs valued at R22 000 hidden in a secret compartment in the undercarriage of a VW Polo," City of Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said on Thursday.

"Officers had stopped the vehicle on Sir Lowry Road in Gordon's Bay. The driver didn't have a valid licence and appeared nervous, prompting the search.

"Thanks to the K9, her handlers recovered a scale, 114 grams of tik and 52 mandrax tablets. The suspect was detained at the Gordon's Bay SAPS."

Earlier in the evening, during a sweep of an abandoned building in Parow, K9 Troy found 19 bankies of tik, 50.5 mandrax tablets and a round of ammunition, Solomons said.

In July, The Cape Town Metro Police K9 Unit unearthed a stash of drugs hidden under vehicles parked at Parksig Villas in Bellville.

Police said officers Troy and Savage scanned the area around the property and found drugs hidden under vehicles parked outside around 3pm on a Sunday. The dogs also positively indicated a second spot where drugs were hidden underground.

