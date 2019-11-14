Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town Metro Police

Cape Town – A nervous motorist who didn't have a driving licence has been arrested after drugs valued at R22 000 were found hidden in a secret compartment in the undercarriage of a VW Polo in Gordon's Bay. "Last night, K9 Xena sniffed out drugs valued at R22 000 hidden in a secret compartment in the undercarriage of a VW Polo," City of Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said on Thursday.

"Officers had stopped the vehicle on Sir Lowry Road in Gordon's Bay. The driver didn't have a valid licence and appeared nervous, prompting the search.

"Thanks to the K9, her handlers recovered a scale, 114 grams of tik and 52 mandrax tablets. The suspect was detained at the Gordon's Bay SAPS."

Earlier in the evening, during a sweep of an abandoned building in Parow, K9 Troy found 19 bankies of tik, 50.5 mandrax tablets and a round of ammunition, Solomons said.