Motsoaledi wants more prisoners given IDs

Cape Town - After issuing convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester with his first Identity Document (ID) at age 36, the Department of Home Affairs would embark on a drive to do more such registrations at prisons. During a media briefing on Monday with the permission of Bester, Motsoaledi showed a scanned copy of Bester’s first ID.

His name is now reflected on the National Population Register, as opposed to him being referred to as an “unidentifiable person”. “The Thabo Bester saga has brought into sharp focus the issue of other inmates incarcerated in various correctional services facilities, who are in similar position as Thabo Bester,” Motsoaledi said. “The DHA (Department of Home Affairs) has agreed with the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, to be provided with a complete list of such inmates.

“Thereafter, the DHA will take steps to ensure that such inmates are issued with identity cards. “The DHA is taking these unprecedented steps because identification is at the heart of the security of the country and furthermore, a person without identification could be involved in nefarious and criminal activities undetected." At the prison, having arrived in marked vehicles to issue Bester with his ID, Motsoaledi said other detainees took advantage of the opportunity to apply for their documents as well.

“I am aware that there are South Africans who have attained the age of 16 years who never applied for identity cards. I therefore call upon all eligible citizens to apply for identity cards, if and when they attain the age of 16 years,” said Motsoaledi. Meanwhile the Home Affairs ministry was also in the process of revoking Bester’s accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s passport, which was valid and set to expire in 2027. “The DHA has obtained legal advice that there are strong legal grounds to revoke the passport of Magudumana and that firm action must be taken to that effect. The Director-General will be taking due legal process steps in terms of the South African Passports and Travel Documents Act 4 of 1994 (read with the relevant regulations) to revoke the passport,” said Motsoaledi.