A team inspired by Imam Abdullah Haron's legacy celebrated his life by climbing to the summit of Uhuru Peak on Mount Kilimanjaro this week. From left is guide Martin, Caroline Sant, Nuria Molins and Tasneem Johaardien. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Imam Abdullah Haron’s life was celebrated this week with the summiting of Uhuru Peak on Mount Kilimanjaro. UCT lecturer Dr Tasneem Johaardien was among four people who took on the strenuous journey.

Imam Haron Foundation chairperson Cassiem Khan said: “Dr Johaardien, as family to the Haron family, undertook this journey to the Uhuru Peak in Kilimanjaro to pay tribute to the martyr who was killed while in detention.

“Imam Haron was a true African icon and liberation leader, so it is only fitting that he be honoured in such a symbolic gesture.”

The trek formed part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the day the imam was arrested on May 28, 1969.

He was held incommunicado for 123 days at various police stations, but mostly at the Cape Town Central police station, then known as Caledon Square police station, where he was interrogated, beaten and tortured until his death on September 27, 1969.

This week the trek team was stationed at Barafu Camp, 4630m above sea level.

Johaardien said: “ It was an amazing experience, Allah’s power and beauty all around us. It was an emotional and honour to share the story of Imam Abdullah Haron with all around us and to be motivated by Imam Haron’s Legacy”.

During Heritage Month next month, the Haron Commemoration Committee has nominated places of historical significance to Haron to be officially declared heritage sites.

A photographic exhibition will be on display at the Athlone Civic Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, during the week of September 16-20.

“We would like to encourage greater public participation during this period and call on all who use social media to use their platforms for this purpose.

"Tweet using the hashtag #Imam123Days for all your social justice messages and specifically how you remember Imam Haron and all Struggle heroes. Post pictures on your Instagram accounts,” the foundation said.

