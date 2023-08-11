Mounting pressure ends taxi strike

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the local government including the City and province have agreed to use the next 14 days to work towards the release of the vehicles that were "wrongly impounded". This is according to Santaco provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus who confirmed late last night that minibus taxis will be fully operational from Friday.

This follows days of violence, with five deaths reportedly linked to the strike and more than 100 criminal cases investigated by police. Hermanus said their decision was after painstaking deliberations and immense pressure on all parties involved. @SA_Taxis WC Chairperson Mandla Hermanus called an end to the stay away and said taxi operations will continue from tomorrow.#Taxistrike #CapeChamber pic.twitter.com/1V1TaQOn1q — Chamber of Commerce (@Cape_Chamber) August 10, 2023

“I am pleased to announce that as part of the resolution reached between the Taxi Industry and the Government, there is an agreement that the next 14 days will be utilised to work towards the release of the vehicles that were wrongly impounded. This is a significant step towards restoring trust and operations to their regular state,” the statement read. Condolences were also conveyed to the families of those who have lost their lives during the strike. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis with Premier Alan Winde and other officials met with Santaco leadership in negotiations on Thursday afternoon.

Hill-Lewis said they have made reasonable and considerate proposals to Santaco. “Our proposals are made in this spirit. We are confident that constructive engagements with industry can achieve a shared understanding of the law, including which offences the law regards as impoundable or fineable,” he said . Meanwhile, a war of words between the DA and ANC ensued at the Western Cape Legislature during a heated debate over the taxi violence with MPL’s yelling and calling each other liars.

“We have been trying to deal with the taxi crisis of a strike and the implication thereof of the public damage, criminality which has led to the deaths and impacted the poorest of the poor. It is an issue that has to be dealt with decisively and properly. I don’t agree that this is a matter of governance crisis, also MPL (Cameron) Dugmore must not come here high and mighty. The sudden strike was unfortunate and what was even more unfortunate was suddenly political parties and even the national government in meetings with the industry before the call for the strike,” Premier Alan Winde said. ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians said it was the ordinary citizens that were feeling the pinch, and he called for an independent investigation to prove who was involved in violence in the strike.

The EFF accused the City of abuse of power allegeding they used the law illegally and called for safety mayco member JP Smith to be fired. ANC Leader in the legislature, Dugmore, proposed the city suspend the impoundment of taxis and appoint a mediator with the CCMA to establish a mechanism and time-frame to release all minibus taxis that have been unlawfully impounded in conflict with National Legislation. Meanwhile, the Cabinet urged stakeholders to iron out their issues and find an amicable solution.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefing the media on Thursday after a Cabinet meeting, said they have also asked Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to look at the laws used by the City and whether they were in line with national laws. “Cabinet was briefed about the ongoing impasse between Santaco Western Cape and the City, which has escalated into a violent strike as a result of the impounding of taxi vehicles by the City. Cabinet has directed the Minister (Chikunga), to ensure that any taxi operating conditions that contradicts the laws of the Republic are removed,” Ntshavheni said. Chikunga’s spokesperson, Monageng Mokgojwa said: “In light of the impounding of taxis, the Minister is confident that the judiciary will appreciate the urgency of the matter and hand down judgment as a matter of urgency. A ruling on the matter by the courts will provide the much-needed clarity and guidance to obviate a recurrence of similar incidents and ensure that all organs of state act within the confines of the law and operators are held responsible for the obligations they incur as operators in terms of the relevant laws.”

Safety Mayco member JP Smith said their camera network has assisted in bringing “factual evidence” that will be used in criminal investigations in violence, and in their efforts to bring civil claims against the alleged suspects. Smith said the strike brought much difficulty to the public but in particular to the business sector. “Staff across the city have not been able to gain transport to their place of work, causing a detrimental ripple effect through various industries, particularly that of the fast moving consumable goods (FMCG) sector and some sectors relating to that of the medical field. The City has begun making arrangements to provide armed escorts for some employees needing to fetch their staff from volatile areas, where staff have been intimidated. Enforcement services are also providing protection to delivery vehicles of some food suppliers, this in addition to the current protection provided for transport service provider.”