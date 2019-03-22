The 40 rescued animals, including five lions, a hyena, various monkeys, wolves, porcupines, foxes, cats and dogs, will be placed in sanctuaries in Jordan. Picture: Four Paws

Cape Town – International animal welfare organisation Four Paws will rescue more than 40 animals from Gaza's oldest and most “notorious zoo” at the end of this month. This follows weeks of negotiations as the zoo in Rafah made headlines, after four lion cubs froze to death in January, then only weeks later, footage of a lioness being declawed with garden shears went around the globe.

To date, almost 150 000 people have called for immediate action to be taken via a petition. Once the evacuation is complete, Four Paws will initially place all rescued animals in sanctuaries in Jordan.

The zoo owner has finally agreed to hand over the animals - including five lions, a hyena, monkeys, wolves, porcupines, foxes, cats and dogs.

A Four Paws rescue team of expert vets, wild animal transporters and animal caretakers will be on site in Gaza for “multiple days” to examine the animals and safely load them into their transport crates.

The animals will then travel almost 300km to Jordan.

This is where they will be accommodated in sanctuaries, such as the wildlife rescue centre “Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife” - a joint project of Four Paws and the Princess Alia Foundation.

Four Paws vet and head of mission Dr Amir Khalil said: “We are happy to finally put an end to this horror. For far too long, the animals of Rafah Zoo have had to live under unimaginably dreadful conditions. Evacuating more than 40 animals in just a few days will be a logistical, mental and physical feat - it is our biggest rescue mission to date.”

The Rafah Zoo opened on the Egyptian border in 1999. Four Paws said from there, wild animals were repeatedly smuggled through underground tunnels to and from Gaza.

Many of the animals have died in rocket attacks and war battles since the opening of the zoo.

Four Paws has been active in Gaza since 2014 and has already evacuated and closed down two zoos - Al-Bisan Zoo and Khan Younis Zoo - in the region.

The former zoo inhabitants were transferred to Four Paws’ own sanctuaries.

Four Paws South Africa director Fiona Miles said: “This extremely complex mission gives us the opportunity to give the animals who suffered from atrocities the lifelong and appropriate care they need.

“They’ve had no choice in the circumstances in which they found themselves and were helplessly left at the mercy of the zoo owner.

“It was clear from the start that Rafah Zoo didn’t have the animals’ best interests at heart, but this will finally change with our mission.”

Cape Times