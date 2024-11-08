Mpofu: Zuma and I have been planning MKP since 2022

Dali Mpofu has revealed his significant role in the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) alongside former president Jacob Zuma. In an exclusive interview with the SABC, Mpofu disclosed that the plan had been in development for over a year, stating: “Absolutely, for a few months, there was a time where it was just me and former president Zuma who knew about this.”

The MKP was officially launched by Zuma in December 2023 in Soweto after being registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in September. The party aimed to contest the national and provincial elections held on May 29. Mpofu recently resigned as chairperson of the EFF, a move that has garnered significant attention.

He described the MK Party as the true liberator of the nation and expressed his belief that it would address the dire circumstances facing South Africa. One of his motivations for joining the MK Party was its broader vision for decolonisation. In the interview, Mpofu confirmed that discussions regarding the MK Party’s formation began in 2022, following the ANC conference. “Former president Zuma and I were the only people who knew about this project of MK Party formation. We had discussed after the 2022 conference of the ANC, very in-depth as to what needs to be done,” he explained.

He elaborated that the discussions spanned about 12 months, indicating that by the time of the MK Party launch, the project had been in the works underground. Mpofu mentioned that leaders from various political parties, including EFF, ARETA, PAC, UDM, ATM, ACP, and Azapo, were engaged in the vision that Zuma was promoting. He also noted that he kept the EFF leadership informed throughout the process to avoid any perceptions of duplicity regarding his political involvement.

As he departed from the EFF, Mpofu assured that there was no animosity between him and the party, particularly with leader Julius Malema. Despite several prominent figures leaving the EFF to join the MK Party, Malema remained resolute, stating that his party would endure. He indicated that the party list still contained solid members and hinted at more exits, saying: “Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised.”

Malema’s comments seemed to target Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the party’s national chairperson, Veronica Mente, as he expressed confidence in the EFF’s stability despite the departures. Former deputy president Floyd Shivambu previously mentioned that EFF leadership was aware of his intention to leave for the MK Party, but they faked their shock to Malema when it became public. Shivambu said he felt there was no need to alert Malema. Mpofu’s exit from the EFF comes at a crucial time, as the party prepares for its elective conference next month.