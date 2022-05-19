MPs have connectivity gripes during virtual parly sittings due to ongoing load-shedding

CAPE TOWN – MPs are complaining about experiencing problems of connectivity as they battle to log onto the virtual sitting of Parliament amid the ongoing increased levels of load-shedding. On Thursday, both the DA and the ANC whippery members highlighted the problem as power utility Eskom has been consistently load shedding at 5pm, just when there are hybrid sittings of the National Assembly.

The national legislature is currently busy debating budget votes of the various departments. Speaking in the programme committee, DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said she wanted to flag that Stage 4 load shedding was causing massive disruptions for their virtual sittings. “We have a number of them that are still to go. I am very much concerned about the quality of those and the ability of our members to be able participate,” Gwarube said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said it was true that most MPs were affected by load sheddding. Majodina said the chief whips’ forum had discussed the matter. “In terms of the upgrade of tools of the trade for members, it must take cognisance that whatever tool members get, must take load-shedding (into account) so that members can be connected.

“We are still experiencing shortage in terms of venues; hence we are unable to come back to full force,” she said. Parliament was gutted by fire early this year and buildings used for meetings, as well as some offices of MPs, were affected. Majodina said the MPs should try their level best to be connected.

