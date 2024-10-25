MPs rally behind anti-extortion interventions

While the Portfolio Committee on Police has welcomed a police multi-disciplinary extortion intervention, possible funding challenges have also been noted. A preliminary report was tabled to the committee where seven separate extortion classifications affecting different sectors and communities were identified.

This included the construction sector where construction mafias disrupt construction sites by invading them and demanding money or a stake in development projects. “Transport sector taxi drivers or owners approach scholar transport and demand a share, per load. In municipalities, groupings storm into boardrooms while Bid Evaluation Committee meetings are in session and demand tenders and threaten supply chain management officials. “In the security sector, security companies involved in government and private businesses are targeted by groups demanding up to 30% of the contracts or threats are made to security guards and managers of the businesses.

“Mining companies like Anglo American PLC, Glencore PLC and Sibanye Stillwater Ltd, are targeted by groups demanding as much as 30% of their lucrative procurement contracts, often with little to offer by way of skills and services. “Non-compliance brings threats to executives and disruptions in operations,” the report stated. It also highlighted the impact in the business sector and vulnerable communities and informal farmers where protection money is extorted from foreign-owned businesses, spaza shops, petrol stations and disabled people.

‘Even RAF and pension pay out recipients are targeted for “protection fees”. From April 2019 to March 2024, a total of 6 056 extortion cases were reported. Of these, 2 284 were reported in Gauteng followed by 1 476 in Western Cape, 816 in KwaZulu-Natal and 438 in the Eastern Cape. A total of 2 389 arrests were made and 178 convictions secured.

According to the report police mitigating measures includes maximising the utilisation of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act to prosecute identified individuals and gang groups involved in SMME corruption. The Committee acknowledged the recent surge in arrests connected to extortion activities, however, members stressed the critical importance of conducting thorough investigations to ensure that these arrests result in successful prosecutions. It also highlighted the importance of engaging with the National Treasury to secure funding for targeted anti-extortion interventions in provinces such as the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, where the problem is most severe.

“One critical shortcoming of the NATJOINTS plan presented to the committee was its silence on how the plan will be funded,” said committee chairperson Ian Cameron. “A well-resourced intervention plan is necessary to ensure the deployment of skilled officers with the capabilities necessary to effectively fight the current scourge. “In line with this, the committee will meet with the National Treasury to ascertain viable funding models towards ensuring a fully capacitated mandate,” Cameron said.