MPs reject choice of DBSA as key agent in Parliament restoration project

Cape Town - Parliament has defended the selection of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) as an implementing agent for the restoration of the buildings damaged by the fire last year. This, after MPs demanded to know the criteria used to appoint DBSA and why it was chosen.

On Friday, Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, informed the joint standing committee on financial management of Parliament that they had looked for an organ of state to provide infrastructure solutions as it would take the national legislature some time to build project management capacity. George said the DBSA had the capacity to manage project implementation and their fee was fairly competitive. DA MP, Madeleine Hicklin, wanted to know the process followed to appoint DBSA.

EFF MP Mathapelo Siwisa said it was concerning that Parliament lacked capacity to carry out project management as it relied on the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for everything. Before George could answer the questions, ANC MP Xolisile Qayiso said George had previously explained that the bank was preferred because of its track record and capacity to execute projects. “I am not sure why it is causing knee jerks,” Qayiso said.

In his response, George said Parliament has not established capacity to develop project management of infrastructure post-1994. “When you look at Parliament, it does not have capacity to manage projects let alone a project of this scale and magnitude,” he said. Initial assessments had showed that Parliament’s restoration could take up to 42 or 48 months, but DBSA estimated it at 24 months.

George said that DBSA, has streamlined procurement processes and the requisite skill in infrastructure projects and project management. ANC MP Bheki Radebe stated that credit should be given to Parliament and the Department of Public Works on deciding on DBSA, which, he said, had a track record. National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed perceptions that Parliament had taken long to get going on the restoration work.

A presentation to the committee showed that two floors in 90 Plein Street building would be modelled to provide 155 offices for MPs. A request has been made to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to avail floors 8 to 18 for phase-out allowance of space for Parliament to utilise.

These would accommodate the additional 55 offices for MPs. The work for remodelling 90 Plein Street building is expected to be completed in March and the contractors will work day and night. The removal of rubble in the damaged buildings will start in May and the actual work of restoration will start in December, after procurement processes are completed.

Some opposition MPs asked why the restoration had taken so long with EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini suggesting that it was now two years after the fire. Mapisa-Nqakula said a R2-billion budget for restoration was only allocated in November. “No work could begin before the budget was done while negotiations were going on between ourselves, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and National Treasury.