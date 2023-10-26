MPs showered with gifts of perfumes, fruit baskets, alcohol, ethics committee hears

On Wednesday, the joint ethics committee announced that it published the 2023 register of members’ interests on the website of Parliament on Tuesday, exactly 24 days after the closing date of the disclosure of interests by the MPs.
Co-chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi said the release of the register entrenched Parliament’s commitment to building public trust and confidence in public representatives.
Among the declarations were:
- Deputy President Paul Mashatile: A bag with coffee, nuts and Tanzanian material he received during a state visit to Tanzania, a bottle of vodka from the Russian ambassador, wine from the National Youth Development Agency and the Samsung Z Fold 5 from Samsung vice-chairman and CEO J Hee han.
- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: R1 500 worth of wines from House chairperson Cedric Frolick, wireless bluetooth earphones and power bank from the Speaker’s Conference and R1 500 leather files, black briefcase, and Cartier Pen from the Cameroon Speaker.
- ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina: 300 beanies and 200 blankets from the Al-Imdaad Foundation.
- DA leader John Steenhuisen : Durban July tickets from Gold Circle Racing, and accommodation and a rhino-darting experience at Kilima Private Game Reserve.
- Official opposition’s chief whip Siviwe Gwarube: a R1 800 case of wine from Klein Goederust Wine Farm.
- EFF leader Julius Malema: an R850 A4 leather pocket file from Karios communications and a five-piece braai set and a cutlery set from Mubarak Mahaboob.
- Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald: a R3 000 painting from the Taiwanese liaison office.
- Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy: a R1 670 Hugo Boss perfume, R5000 hand-woven rug and genuine leather bag.
- Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza: a Jimmy Choo perfume and a bottle of red wine.
- Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: a Samsung Galaxy z-fold 4, wines and notebooks.
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana: a Huwawei iPad and a bottle of 12-year-old Macallan whisky.
- Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan: Peanuts and dried fruits snack hamper, Vitamin C tablets and natural antibiotics.
- Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande two sheep worth R6 000 from SACP KwaZulu-Natal chairperson James Nxumalo.
Cape Times