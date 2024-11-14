MPs urge timely application of crime-fighting technologies

The Portfolio Committee on Police on Thursday welcomed the progress in rolling out the integrated and online Firearm Control Management System (FCMS), set to replace the issue-laden Enhanced Firearm Registry System. One of the key features of the new system is the ability for individuals to apply and pay for firearm licences online, and for licensed firearm dealers to submit their returns electronically.

Users will have a profile where they can also monitor the progress of their applications. Committee chairperson Ian Cameron said: “The committee considers the paperless system necessary to ensure effective adjudication of applications and tracking of progress. While the committee noted progress thus far, it urged the SAPS to ensure that project timelines are adhered to and that the migration to the FCMS is achieved by the March 2026 timeline. “The reality is that the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) has had varied challenges in delivering technological platforms necessary to capacitate the SAPS to effectively incorporate technology into its crime-fighting initiatives. Without factoring these challenges into the environment, the plans will remain unimplementable, and the SAPS will not have integrated technological platforms to help fight crime,” said Cameron.

The committee also applauded police management's crime-fighting plans through technology with 60 cops trained to operate drones. Divisional Commissioner for Technology Management Services (TMS) Edith Nonkululeko Mavundla said existing technologies included the automated vehicle location (AVL) which assists to dispatch the closest vehicle to the crime scene and in criminal and departmental investigations. “Remotely piloted aircraft systems are being used for aerial surveillance during large events and in rescue operations. Drones helped reduce the risks to officers by allowing them to cover dangerous or inaccessible areas.

“All of the advanced crime-fighting technologies for example body-worn, static and vehicle dashboard cameras with AI-driven systems, require technology infrastructure to realise secure and reliable support to enable SAPS operations seamlessly,” said Mavundla. The EFF’s Sharon Letlape voiced her concern that the presentation did not contain budget estimates as that might be a challenge, nor implementation timelines. Letlape said the State was still faced with challenges of basic technology such as landline phones fully operating in police stations.

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said what was presented was impressive but boils down to implementation and maintenance. “Your system always looks good on paper for example in some areas you will find that CCTV cameras were installed to assist with criminality but we discover they have been out of commission for years, pointing to maintenance. “It is very progressive to know that now you are using drones, it is an internationally accepted move.”

RISE Mzantsi MP Makashule Gana said the matter of police officers having body cameras and dashboard cameras for state vehicles was long overdue. “These serve as a protection for our officers and also a preventative measure against corruption so they don’t get involved in bribery and other crimes. It seems that the private sector is far ahead than the state when it comes to smart technology. This means collaboration is also important,” he said. Mavundla said collaborations signed between Saps and municipalities will assist in ensuring that resources like CCTV cameras are working.

“Engagements are continuing including that the streaming of those also come to police stations. With regards to the status of body worn cameras, Saps has put out a request for information from service providers on the capabilities of cameras for members. “Also for the organisation to test what is existing and how they will be used. “Yes, we are behind with the technology upgrades because of the austerity of funding, but at the moment we are able to run on that particular infrastructure.”