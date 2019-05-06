Mr Philippines, Janjep Carlos, was crowned MR GAY WORLD 2019 at the weekend. This followed a gruelling week of interviews by the panel of judges, written tests, social media campaigns, pop culture events, online voting, exercises, triathlon, soaking up Khayelitsha and long evenings of rehearsals.

The 41-year-old Carlos is an athlete, traveller and a fitness enthusiast. He holds a degree in hotel and restaurant management from the Cavite State University.

He is the vice-president of a realty firm in the Philippines and performs real estate services such as hiring estate agents. He conducts sales and marketing to both Filipino and foreign investors in the Asia Pacific region, Europe and North America, specialising with high-end property brands in prime locations across major cities in the Philippines.

His project is advocacy work in mental health, specifically spreading awareness about depression. He is partnering with Mental Health PH, an organisation that spreads awareness and provides assistance through social media.

MR GAY WORLD president and founder Eric Butter said the event was not a pageant but a leadership programme.

“It’s about enabling each other. It’s about removing stigmas, it’s about diversity, breaking barriers, inclusion and sensitisation.

“It’s an opportunity for all 22 countries to share their projects and to network. Bringing the competition to South Africa was a no-brainer because we were welcomed back for the fourth time to host Mr Gay World,” he said.

