Mthatha detective linked to violent crimes at University of Fort Hare

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has expressed disappointment that the latest accused in a spate of University of Fort Hare (UFH) murders and attempted murders is a detective based in Mthatha. Lindokuhle Manjati, 31, a police constable at Madeira police station, made a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Monday, becoming the sixth accused in the matter.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Manjati was remanded and his case postponed to August 10 for a bail application. He is also expected to be taken for medical attention following allegations he made of being assaulted. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Manjati was arrested by the police Political Killings Task Team on Friday.

“Manjati is attached to the Madeira police station as a detective. He is the sixth suspect to be arrested in the matter. The SAPS internal disciplinary processes are currently under way,” said Mathe. Five men have appeared in Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court; three were denied bail in June, and two abandoned their bail applications. They were charged for the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets, as well as for corruption, the illegal possession of firearms and the attempted murder of Buhlungu along with other staff members.

UFH spokesperson JP Roodt said: “The University of Fort Hare welcomes the latest arrest following the murder of Mboneli Vesele, which shocked and gripped the nation. It is concerning, however, that a member of the SAPS stationed in Mthatha is embroiled (in the matter) and is a suspect.” Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the incident created the wrong impression about the entirety of the service, and eroded trust.