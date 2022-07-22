Mthethwa’s R22m monumental flag not going away anytime soon

Cape Town - The decision to erect the controversial R22-million monumental flag, as well the review of the project will be referred to the Cabinet for further discussion. “This is in the light of the fact that one of the key mandates of the department is to promote nation-building and social cohesion,” Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“National symbols, especially the national flag, expresses the country’s common identity, which is pivotal to building a common national identity and advancing unity,” Mthethwa said. Mthethwa’ statement was in response to a parliamentary question by DA MP Denis Joseph. Mthethwa was forced to shelve the project following a public outrage two months ago.

This after the department came under criticism for its plan to construct the 100-metre high flag at the Freedom Park in Pretoria. It has already conducted a feasibility study to the tune of R1.7m and allocated R5m in the 2022-23 budget for geotechnical evaluation and environmental assessment studies. A further R17m has been set aside for the actual construction in the next financial year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prior to shelving the project, Mthethwa defended the initiative, saying it formed part of the department’s mandate. Mthethwa also said they were memorialising the country’s democracy and building the monumental flag that will last forever. In a separate parliamentary question, Joseph also asked whether the department would initiate a public participation process.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Infrastructure Unit is responsible for implementing various infrastructure projects. “There is therefore no need for a public participation process to guide the Infrastructure Unit of the department on the re-allocation of funds to various projects,” he said. In a recent reply to DA leader John Steenhuisen, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the promotion of national symbols and the construction of monuments were important for building a common identity and advancing national unity.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The flag project, as with all programmes of government departments, is informed by the Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF), which is itself based on the electoral mandate of this administration. “These programmes are reflected in departmental budget votes, which are extensively debated in Parliament,” Gungubele said. Steenhuisen wrote to the minister asking the cabinet’s justification for spending public money on the non-essential project when millions of South Africans were going hungry, among other things.