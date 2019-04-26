File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Mobile network giant MTN and property owners Alphen Farm Estate, Constantia, have been ordered to pay the costs of a Constitutional Court case where the legality of the erection of a cellphone mast was challenged. The two parties recently lost the challenge after unit owners Spilhaus Property Holdings objected to the 3G antenna atop the building.

At the centre of the case was whether the Sectional Titles Act deprived individual owners of legal standing to enforce a zoning scheme.

Before the registration of the sectional title scheme, the whole property belonged to Alphen. It was then subdivided into two parts: the historical precinct and the residential precinct.

The historical precinct consists of the upmarket Alphen Hotel, which has been declared a heritage site, and commercial office buildings.

The residential precinct comprises residential units owned by Spilhaus.

In October 2012, the historic precinct’s trustees sought and obtained the consent of the residential precinct trustees for the upgrade of the 2G antenna on the Mill Range building to a 3G antenna.

MTN installed a fake 5m-high chimney and the base station equipment was also upgraded. But according to court papers, it turned out the upgrade improvements were done without permission from the City.

The City called on Alphen to apply for approval of the erected structure or face prosecution. Before Alphen and MTN could lodge the application for consent use with the City, the residential precinct trustees had withdrawn their consent to the upgrade.

The City responded saying Alphen and MTN should obtain a power of attorney signed by all the unit owners, but this could not be achieved because by then, at least nine owners had objected to the upgrade installed by MTN.

