Mudslides and flooded roads follow overnight rain

Cape Town – Several roads across the metro were flooded after heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, with a mudslide along Philip Kgosana Drive also affecting traffic. The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said teams were assisting various communities with mop-up operations.

“The DRMC and other City departments are conducting assessments to determine the extent of weather-related impacts overnight, and any assistance that is required by the public or communities. “We can confirm that numerous roadways have been flooded. “There is also a report of a mudslide along Philip Kgosana Drive.

“In terms of informal settlements, teams will conduct assessments in high-risk areas and activate Sassa and other NGO partners to provide soft relief if needed. “The DRMC will provide a more detailed update later this morning (Wednesday), once assessments have been completed. “Members of the public are advised to please call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre for any emergencies,” said Powell.

The public can contact 107 during an emergency if using a landline, or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Health confirmed services at local clinics would continue despite inclement weather. Department spokesperson Shimoney Regter said: “Community health-care facilities have been affected by heavy overnight rain and strong winds overnight in the Northern and Tygerberg District. Mop-up operations have since commenced at the affected facilities on (Wednesday morning) to ensure that services resume. We appeal for patience as safety issues may impact our operations today and urge members of the public to follow advice from local authorities.”