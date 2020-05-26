Muizenberg Checkers store closed after positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town – The Checkers store in Muizenberg has been closed due to a positive Covid-19 case. The Shoprite Group said a professional decontamination company has been brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the store. An employee screening programme has also been put in place, the SABC reported Where necessary, those staff members who were in close contact with the positive case are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, the group said. The store will be reopened after consultation with the Western Cape Health Department. At the weekend, following a positive Covid-19 test at Checkers Zevenwacht in Kuils River, the store was closed and a professional decontamination company brought in to sanitise and deep-clean. Meanwhile, Hout Bay activist Roscoe Jacobs has appealed to residents to support the Profit before Lives! campaign.

In a Facebook post, he said: "The aim of this campaign is to ensure that businesses in our community comply with the lockdown regulations and in so doing mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Hout Bay, which has been identified as a hot spot.

"Checkers Hout Bay has been exposed for failing to comply and it seems the Shoprite/Checkers Retail Company is guilty of this…

"The Checkers Store in Hout Bay has closed but not for santisation but until further notice, in so doing they have illegally suspended workers. The union of workers will be dealing with these issues.

"As a community we are grateful for the sacrifice these frontline workers make to ensure we are able to purchase essentials, but this can't be supported at the expense of their health and Right to Life!"

He urged residents to contact the Checkers Customer Care if they weren't happy with was transpiring at the store.

Cape Times