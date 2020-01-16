Muizenberg cop shot 'through window of van'









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – The latest shooting and wounding of a police officer in Seawinds, Muizenberg, yesterday signalled a rough start to the year for the country’s men and women in blue. Coniston Park Neighbourhood Watch member Tanya Delacruz said the officer was a Constable Hoogstander and patrolled with the neighbourhood watch. “We are concerned that the incident took place and wish him a speedy recovery. We would like for him to be part of our patrols again,” said Delacruz. Hillview-based community leader and founder of the local Women Hope of the Nation community organisation Ayesha Davids said: “We heard the shots, but we didn’t know who was shot. "It was at about 7am when it happened. People in Hillview said he was shot through the window of the police vehicle.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “Our 72-hour activation plan has been implemented to ensure that the suspects responsible for an attack on our members in Hill View, Muizenberg, this morning (Wednesday) are brought to book.

“At around 6.05am a police constable stationed at Muizenberg police station was shot and wounded by unknown suspects in St Edwards Street while performing his duties with two colleagues.

"He was admitted to a local medical facility in a stable condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister General Bheki Cele will this morning pay tribute to fallen Constable Thando Sigcu at St Andrews Church in Somerset Road, Green Point.

The memorial service will be preceded by a wreath-laying ceremony at Cape Town Central police station.

On January 7, the 38-year-old Sigcu was allegedly killed by a City law enforcement officer while apprehending a robbery suspect.

Apparently Sigcu, who worked undercover and was dressed in civilian clothes, tried to tell the law enforcement officer he was a police officer when he was mistaken for a criminal.

The Hawks are investigating the incident.

Cape Times