Cape Town – The latest shooting and wounding of a police officer in Seawinds, Muizenberg, yesterday signalled a rough start to the year for the country’s men and women in blue.
Coniston Park Neighbourhood Watch member Tanya Delacruz said the officer was a Constable Hoogstander and patrolled with the neighbourhood watch.
“We are concerned that the incident took place and wish him a speedy recovery. We would like for him to be part of our patrols again,” said Delacruz.
Hillview-based community leader and founder of the local Women Hope of the Nation community organisation Ayesha Davids said: “We heard the shots, but we didn’t know who was shot.
"It was at about 7am when it happened. People in Hillview said he was shot through the window of the police vehicle.”