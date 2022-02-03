Muizenberg surfing coach launches surfing school

CAPE TOWN - A Muizenberg surfing coach has realised his dream of empowering youngsters in his community by launching a surfing school. Wade Schouw, 22, who started the school with only a surf board and a dream in hand, said he could not imagine doing anything else.

The Surf Skate SA schools offers surfing and surf skate lessons for beginners and experienced surfers of all skill levels at various surfing locations. “The ocean is my love and coaching is my passion. I am so glad I found a way to combine these two parts of my life," said Schouw. "Before surfing became my passion, I could always be found skating in my spare time. Unfortunately, as money was limited in my upbringing, I was not able to develop skating the way I wanted to.

“But soon I discovered an even more amazing sport, surfing. My high school gave extracurricular surfing lessons for a few weeks, I fell in love with the sport and we have been inseparable ever since," he said. Schouw, who had to overcome adversity, said the school also builds from his own personal journey. "I am always keeping the values of love, passion, and ecology close to my heart. I want to teach people of all ages the good and the bad of my journey and make sure they do not make the same mistakes that I did.

"This beautiful project has been taking up my time. My dream of building a community of surfers and skaters who are willing to improve every day has finally become a reality. For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to start something that I could put my heart and soul into, to do something not only for myself but for the community, nature, and my love for the sport, surfing. This is the passion I carry through my lessons. Welcome to Surf Skate South Africa." The school can be reached via email, [email protected], visit us on Instagram at @SurfskateSA, or via Whatsapp on (+27) 67 968 4820.