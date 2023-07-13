Muizenberg's truck-eating bridge gets more warning signals

A new over-height and length warning system has been installed at Muizenberg’s notorious railway bridge in Atlantic Road. The City of Cape Town said the warning system electronically detected vehicles that had a high likelihood of crashing into the bridge, signalling them to stop and turn around.

It makes use of two lidar units to measure the height and length of west-bound vehicles. Once a vehicle is found to fall in the set parameters, the system sends a signal to the pedestrian crossing, which then turns red to stop the vehicle. Three in-ground red stop lane lights are also activated and a Variable Message Sign (VMS) flashes a warning to the driver of the vehicle. The road under the railway bridge in Atlantic Road in Muizenberg The system will hold these conditions until the vehicle leaves the detection zone to provide the driver enough time to turn around and take an alternative route. “In the past, vehicle crashes into Muizenberg’s railway bridge in Atlantic Road have continued unabated. We have had to come up with solutions to warn drivers of a possible or impending crash.

“The new VMS and lidar detectors are now up and operational. I am urging drivers to please be aware of the new warning system, to pay close attention, and to take measures to avoid crashing into the bridge,” said Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas. A map that indicates location of VMS and Lidar detectors Residents reported at least 30 incidents of trucks becoming stuck under the bridge in 2022. The bridge is known to be problematic because of its height, at 2.5m, with trucks often getting stuck underneath, resulting in traffic chaos.