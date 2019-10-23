Mujaheed's soccer passion inspires Mitchells Plain tournament for a good cause









Mujaheed Martin Cape Town – Twenty-year-old Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain is using his passion for soccer and community upliftment to launch a five-a-side knock-out football tournament, all for a good cause. The tournament will see 32 teams compete for R5 000 and, with their entry fees, contribute a donation of food, blankets or toys that will be given to a local children’s home. Martin is also hoping to attract scouts from bigger soccer clubs to possibly offer trial opportunities to players with potential. “I’m a strong believer that if we stand together, every little bit helps. “This is the first edition of the tournament and I plan on hosting it on a larger scale next year so that we can donate to various children homes on a monthly basis.

“I haven’t decided on the first children’s home yet, but it will be one based in Mitchells Plain,” Martin said.

The Tafelsig resident was last year selected for a trial at the Soccer Smart Academy in the UK after he was scouted from a training video he posted on YouTube.

“Unfortunately the same weekend I had to go, my grandmother passed away. It just wouldn’t have felt right.

“I spoke to them and they understood. Now I am hoping I can create opportunities for others.

“Mitchells Plain is known for gangsterism and drugs, and many kids have a passion but no opportunity to go somewhere, so they become despondent and just quit.

“A tournament like this not only promotes the sport as something fun and positive but it provides a platform for young people to show off their talent.

"The good things of this neighbourhood don’t get enough recognition, it’s time we are known for more than just the negative.”

As for why he decided to add a donation to the tournament, he said: “I grew up in a single-parent home, I know how difficult it is for one parent to cope.

"Imagine the challenges a children’s home must face having to take care of so many children. If I can make a small difference then why not.”

The tournament will be taking place at the Indoor Soccer Pitch at Promenade on November 30. Registration fee costs R500 a team and registration can be done by contacting Martin on 063 426 9522.

He can also be contacted by those who wish to assist with donations for the children’s home.

Cape Times