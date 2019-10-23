The tournament will see 32 teams compete for R5 000 and, with their entry fees, contribute a donation of food, blankets or toys that will be given to a local children’s home.
Martin is also hoping to attract scouts from bigger soccer clubs to possibly offer trial opportunities to players with potential.
“I’m a strong believer that if we stand together, every little bit helps.
“This is the first edition of the tournament and I plan on hosting it on a larger scale next year so that we can donate to various children homes on a monthly basis.