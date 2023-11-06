Multiple animals reported missing and injured on Guy Fawkes Day

The Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) SPCA has urged the public to report traumatised and displaced animals after receiving calls concerning injured animals on Guy Fawkes Day. The organisation received multiple calls reporting two separate incidents where dogs were entangled in and caught on fencing.

One of the dogs had to be euthanised after sustaining severe injuries, while the other one is being treated after it was found wedged between bars of a fence on Sunday. Among the reported injured animals was a crow, a hadeda, a horse, a fallen fledgling bird and a cat stranded atop a pole. CoGH SPCA said their emergency hotline received an additional 21 calls by midnight concerning injured and trapped animals.

“The CoGH SPCA Inspectorate stood ready to respond to the distress of animals caught in the turmoil of last night’s Guy Fawkes celebrations. Our inspectors worked tirelessly throughout the night, co-ordinating efforts from both the City of Cape Town Joint Operations Centre and our Grassy Park base. “We are definitely seeing a decrease in public participation in Guy Fawkes and we are extremely thankful both to the City of Cape Town for their stance on the discharge of fireworks and the Capetonians who chose to abstain. We did, however, still have a busy night and our emergency hotline lit up with calls starting as early as 3pm, as residents reported the illegal use of fireworks in Cape Town’s residential areas,” said CoGH SPCA. The organisation said that on Monday morning their hotline rang with reports of stray animals who were believed to have been displaced by the fireworks.

The CoGH SPCA added: “Experience has shown that this trend is likely to persist in the days ahead, making our ongoing efforts critical.” Anyone who would like to report traumatised animals in need of assistance can call CoGH SPCA at 021 700 4158/9 during office hours or 083 326 1604 after hours. If your own pet has gone missing, the lost and found department can be reached at 021 700 4166 or via email at [email protected].