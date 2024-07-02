Multiple murders reported across Western Cape in 24 hours

Western Cape police responded to a number of incidents including a mass shooting in Langa that claimed the lives of two people and injured two others. Suspects fired shots at them at an establishment in Washington Street on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, local police were investigating two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. “Langa police responded to a complaint of a shooting incident. Upon arrival at the crime scene in Washington Street, they found the bodies of two victims who sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Two victims who also sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested,” he said. Swartbooi said the motive for the attack was yet to be established and circumstances leading to the incident were under investigation.

In Nyanga, an Avanza passenger was shot and killed on Tuesday near the local police station. The driver made a narrow escape and ran inside the station for safety. At the time of the attack they were understood to be en route to fetch another person. Meanwhile, provincial serious and violent crimes detectives are on the hunt for a group of suspects who killed a man at a farm early on Monday morning.

Swartbooi said police were hard at work pursuing all leads in a bid to apprehend the men who were responsible for the death of a 65-year-old man on a farm in the Porterville policing precinct. “Reports suggested that five unknown armed men gained forced entry to the house at around 1am, stabbed the male and tied up his wife whilst they ransacked the premises. The victim’s wife managed to escape to seek help from neighbours. The 65-year-old man did not survive the onslaught on his life and was declared deceased by the medical personnel at a nearby hospital. The motive for this attack is believed to be robbery,” said Swartbooi. He said the wanted suspects fled the scene with four different calibre firearms, ammunition and mobile devices.