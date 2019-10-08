Multiple suspects held in Delft over illegal firearms, stolen car, drugs









Photo: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Multiple suspects have been arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, a stolen vehicle and drugs on the Cape Flats, especially in Delft. A 22-year-old male was arrested in Kunens Street, Leiden, in Delft on Tuesday at about 12.30am after police found the suspect in possession of a silver Norinco pistol with six rounds of ammunition, police said. On the same day and around the same time, Delft police apprehended an 18-year-old suspect in Barbet Street in Delft after discovering six rounds of ammunition in his possession. Also on Monday, Delft police were conducting patrols in the area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Kunene Street, Leiden. They found out it had been reported stolen in Manenberg, which led to the arrest of a 21-year-old male suspect at about 12.30am. In separate instances, police operations in Delft led to the arrest of four suspects for possession of drugs on Friday.

Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Shorbet Street, Delft South, at around 9.50am after discovering 38 mandrax tablets. Upon conducting a thorough search at the premises, the drugs were discovered on the suspect, police said.

Delft police arrested a 27-year-old male suspect in Bloemendal Road, Voorbrug, at around 11.40am after finding 89 mandrax tablets during a search.

Delft police also arrested a 19-year-old male suspect in possession of drugs in Atbara Street, Eindhoven, at around 3.50pm. Police discovered two mandrax tablets and three half mandrax tablets in the suspect’s possession.

A 20-year-old male suspect was arrested in Montague Avenue, Delft, when police found the suspect in possession of tik.

On Sunday in Khayelitsha, police arrested a 36-year-old male suspect in Mew Way at around 10.40pm. The suspect was found in possession of a Norinco pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

On Friday, Kleinvlei police arrested a 19-year-old male at about 8am in Bloembos Street, Melton Rose. Police confiscated dagga, tik and an undisclosed amount of cash that were found in his possession.

A case of dealing and possession of drugs has been opened for investigation.







