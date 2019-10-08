Cape Town – Multiple suspects have been arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, a stolen vehicle and drugs on the Cape Flats, especially in Delft.
A 22-year-old male was arrested in Kunens Street, Leiden, in Delft on Tuesday at about 12.30am after police found the suspect in possession of a silver Norinco pistol with six rounds of ammunition, police said.
On the same day and around the same time, Delft police apprehended an 18-year-old suspect in Barbet Street in Delft after discovering six rounds of ammunition in his possession.
Also on Monday, Delft police were conducting patrols in the area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Kunene Street, Leiden. They found out it had been reported stolen in Manenberg, which led to the arrest of a 21-year-old male suspect at about 12.30am.
In separate instances, police operations in Delft led to the arrest of four suspects for possession of drugs on Friday.