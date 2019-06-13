Ray Ceeh Photo: Instagram

Cape Town – Only 33 years old, singer, songwriter and cameraman Ray Ceeh was shot dead in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, police confirmed on Thursday. The murder is believed to have taken place at about 10.43pm on Wednesday in Maartbloom Street while he was on his way to drop off colleagues with whom he was producing a video.

"It is apparent that the victim was about to drop passengers in the area when three unknown men approached his vehicle and fired one shot to his neck and he totally lost the control of his vehicle," said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo, who added that a murder investigation is under way.

Lentegeur SAPS members responded to a complaint and found a white vehicle had driven into a wall, he said.

Deen Channel chief executive Faizal Sayed, where Ceeh used to work as a cameraman for the Muslim television channel, said in a statement: "He was the life of our office and brought smiles to the faces of many. He was determined and a hard worker.

"He always wanted to be someone in life, and his life was unfortunately cut short. He came to SA from Zimbabwe as a very talented person. He always wanted to help his mother. He produced music, he sang very well.

"I haven't been able to work all morning, we are all shattered by the news."

Sayed added: "There is no justification. He saw SA as an outlet for him to be somebody and make a future here… It's a disgrace that his life was taken here."

Sayed said Ceeh, who changed his surname Chifamba to his stage name, was working on a video which could have been his big break.

Durham Studios in Woodstock, where he was employed, and Deen Channel decided to produce a combined video of him in his honour, said Sayed.

He recorded a music track, Keep on Fighting, in January, which was produced by Heart Entertainment magazine.

"His vision is to speak through his music and impact change in the communities and society we live in," Heart Entertainment magazine wrote.

"Ray Ceeh started his career in a gospel recording outfit Solid Praise and rubbed shoulders with a lot of Zimbabwe-based musicians.

"Based in South Africa, Ray Ceeh started with video filming and producing several music videos and TV shows before embarking on a solo music career.

"His latest single, Keep on Fighting, also available on iTunes and all online distribution platforms, has a message that stands on staying strong in life and not giving up."

RIP Ray Ceeh Murdered last night while dropping off people in Mitchells Plain. Only 32 years old. A shinning light who was former Camerman at @Deenmedia. He worked on my TV show with me. 😭😭😭 I love you brother will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/70iZQhYBPP — Real Steven Taylor (@StevenTaylorSA) June 13, 2019

Cape Times