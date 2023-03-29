Municipal manager accused of ‘squandering’ funds

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is calling for George municipal manager Dr Michele Gratz to be held personally liable amid allegations of fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred while challenging losses in labour-related cases.

The union said they were fed up with Gratz’s “iron-fist governance” and have called on political parties in George to take action. They are accusing Gratz of using hundreds of thousands of municipal resources “to remove workers who she disagrees with from the municipal payroll”. However, the municipality said they attempted a conciliation session with Samwu in January, but the union recused itself from the session without addressing any of their grievances.

George municipal manager Dr Michele Gratz Samwu provincial secretary John Mcanjana said Gratz had “fruitlessly and wastefully spent municipal resources to purge workers”. “In the recent cases, Dr Gratz has instructed the municipality to waste the much-needed resources in sourcing legal opinions on the review of two cases that the instructed the municipality to waste the much-needed resources in sourcing legal opinions on the review of two cases that the union recently won against the municipality in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC). We are aware that there are legal avenues afforded to municipalities to review matters. It, however, cannot be correct that every time a union wins a case against the municipality, money is wasted in seeking to review those matters. “The obsession by Dr Gratz to review all cases lost in the SALGBC has cost the municipality a lot of money which was paid to lawyers and workers who were reinstated after unsuccessful review applications by the municipality. We will not allow a situation wherein a vindictive individual like Gratz undermines collective bargaining and the bargaining council itself,” Mcanjana said. Gratz did not respond to questions on Tuesday.

George municipality spokesperson Chantèl Edwards said they noted the personal attack and Samwu’s unfounded allegations against Gratz. “The municipal management holds or attempts to hold regular meetings with both trade unions to address their concerns. George Municipality attempted a conciliation session with Samwu in January 2023 chaired by an independent commissioner and including representation from Salga to mediate. Samwu recused themselves from this session without addressing any of their grievances. George Municipality subsequently responded to Samwu (in a) letter on February 6 with a factual response provided on each of their grievances. Samwu has since January failed to attend Local Labour Forum (LLF) Committee and/or Sub-committee meetings (which they requested), leaving George Municipality with no way forward in this dispute.”

“The municipal manager and the municipality remains committed to sound labour relations but will not tolerate unsubstantiated and inaccurate allegations that have been responded to with facts,“ she said. Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners leader Virgil Gericke said they had serious concerns over what was happening in the municipality. “Currently, the town is governed by media statements and proper engagement with particularly disadvantaged communities is a huge challenge. Political instability is the main cause of confusion and racial tension which results in poor service delivery to the needy and vulnerable. Council meetings are still done virtually, therefore it makes it almost impossible to keep officials accountable. Currently, officials are not attending council meetings,“ he said.