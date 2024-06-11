Municipal officials off hook in Rugby Western Cape jaunt probe

A probe into Theewaterskloof municipality Deputy Mayor John Michels and Speaker Derick Appel’s 2023 Rugby World Cup trip has found insufficient evidence to support claims that they used public funds for the visit.

The senior municipal officials faced allegations of maladministration, corruption or fraud following the trip to France last year to watch the rugby. Local Government MEC Anton Bredell initiated an investigation; however, the municipality was accused of lack of transparency after it failed to respond to Bredell’s letter dated November 2023. It only responded two days later to a follow-up letter dated April 28 this year.

“Please accept the sincerest apologies for the delay in responding to your letter. The municipality refutes the allegations of maladministration, corruption, fraud and/or other serious malpractices as baseless and unfounded,” said municipal manager Wilfred Solomons-Johannes. In a letter, Bredell said the probe into the allegations has been considered finalised. “It is, however, disappointing that it took so long to receive the requested information from the municipality, so as to finalise this matter,” Bredell said.

“Following an objective assessment conducted by myself and officials from my Department of Local Government, I have reached the conclusion that, based on the available information, there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations of fraud, corruption, serious malpractice, or maladministration at the Theewaterskloof Municipality relating to the attendance by councillors at the Rugby World Cup event in France,” said Bredell. Solomons-Johannes noted the outcome and said the municipality did not and does not intend on conducting any investigation into the trip in view of the”baseless and unfounded allegations that are unwarranted”. Mayor Mary Liebenberg said that some people including several in the Theewaterskloof Constituency should issue a public apology or face the possibility of legal action after making the allegations about the trip.

Michels said that the accusations should have consequences such as disciplinary action. “The accusations are slanderous, irresponsible and a pathetic attempt to get some cheap election publicity. It is time for the (party) to show that the rule of law is also applicable to their own members,” Michels said. Appel said the allegations caused deep suffering to him and his family.