Murder accused ANC MPL released on R50 000 bail

Cape Town - Accused murderer and ANC MPL, Sibusiso Kula, has been released on R50 000 bail as he faces murder charges after his wife was stabbed to death in November last year. From the North West, Kula’s initial bail bid in the lower court failed. He appealed to the High Court in Mahikeng where his appeal was upheld.

He was expected to appear in the Orkney District Court on Monday. It's alleged Kula murdered his common law wife, Jennifer Mothlomi, at their home on November 27. In an affidavit, he “denies the allegations in the strongest terms”.

At the time of her death, Mothlomi is reported to have had a protection order against him. “(Kula) failed to disclose that an order was issued against him in terms of the Domestic Violence Act and was still in place, to protect the deceased who was allegedly murdered by him,” the bail judgment read. “On a strict interpretation ... Kula withheld this very crucial information from the magistrate, a fact which would ordinarily militate against the granting of bail. The disclosure of a protection order only came in the viva voce evidence of Kula.”

Judge Andre Petersen said: “Regarding the interests of justice, there is no evidence establishing that there is a likelihood (that Kula) will endanger the safety of the public or any particular person or will commit a schedule 1 offence, or a likelihood that he will evade his trial and the identity of the State witnesses are for now at best unknown to him. “This axiomatically excludes any interference or intimidation of witnesses until such time that a list of witnesses is provided to him. His ability to conceal or destroy evidence does not feature, resultantly it is of no concern. “The release of Kula will not undermine or jeopardise the objectives or the proper functioning of the criminal justice system including the bail system.”